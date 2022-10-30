Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Drops By 25.1%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 3,964,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 927.9 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

TCYMF remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Friday. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

