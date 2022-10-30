Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Grows By 31.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $13.82 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

