Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Expands By 29.0%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

TOTZF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

