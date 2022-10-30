Short Interest in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rises By 26.4%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 624,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,851. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.