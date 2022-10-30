Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Drops By 21.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

