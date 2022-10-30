Short Interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Decreases By 13.0%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 11,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Yatsen Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of YSG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,062. The company has a market cap of $469.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.45 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yatsen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Yatsen by 114.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 108,323 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

