Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Declines By 12.6%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Zedge Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE remained flat at $2.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,521. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Get Zedge alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zedge by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zedge Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.