Siacoin (SC) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $174.18 million and $3.94 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,707.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021559 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00269890 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00119502 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00720168 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00564657 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00231429 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,332,232,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
