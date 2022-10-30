Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 7,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,150. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of -0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIEB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.