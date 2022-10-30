Sierra Capital LLC Buys 60,613 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.3% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. 2,053,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

