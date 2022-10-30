Sierra Capital LLC Buys New Stake in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of MSP Recovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000.

Insider Activity at MSP Recovery

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,741.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 176,000 shares of company stock worth $341,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MSPR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,799. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

