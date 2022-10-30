Sierra Capital LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Plug Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,982,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,056,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

