Sierra Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Up 3.6 %
ARKG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 1,401,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $79.60.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.