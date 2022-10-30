Sierra Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

ARKG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 1,401,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $79.60.

