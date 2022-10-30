Sierra Capital LLC Increases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 439,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 140,346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 267.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 25,907,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,950,555. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

