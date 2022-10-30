Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 3,237 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.37. 63,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,618. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.56.

