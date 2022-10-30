Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 175 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pool Trading Up 4.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.77. 448,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

