Sierra Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 123,446,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,063,793. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $87.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

