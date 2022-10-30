Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:CEFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,976 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.