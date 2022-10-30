Sierra Capital LLC Sells 12,884 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 295,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 103,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 2,321,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.78%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

