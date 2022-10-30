Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $158.70 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

