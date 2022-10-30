Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $5.76 on Friday, reaching $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,821. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.