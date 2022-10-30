Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:SKX opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 154.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 525,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 319,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

