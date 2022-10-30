Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.6 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.