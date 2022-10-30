SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. SLM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on SLM to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.11.

SLM Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,456. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

