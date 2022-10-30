Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 9,209 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 14.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

