Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

