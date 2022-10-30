Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.