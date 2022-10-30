Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of GATX worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

