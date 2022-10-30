Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Conduent worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,279,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 753.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conduent by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 547,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 100.0% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Insider Activity at Conduent

In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduent Stock Up 4.3 %

CNDT stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Conduent Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.