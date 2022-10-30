Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.35 Million Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. ScanSource accounts for 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.19% of ScanSource worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.00 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $782.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

