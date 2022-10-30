Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies makes up about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after buying an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 418,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after buying an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

PDCO stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

