Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,850 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Northwest Natural comprises about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Northwest Natural worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $48.12 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

