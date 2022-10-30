Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 3.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 222.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xperi by 47.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 170.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Xperi Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.