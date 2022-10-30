Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $145.81 million and $31.87 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.95 or 0.31332397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,713,742,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,713,773,699 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.