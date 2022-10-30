Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 9.4 %

LITM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 537,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,255. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

