Societe Generale Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €210.00 ($214.29) to €165.00 ($168.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.40.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 156.0% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

