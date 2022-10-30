SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS SOLCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992. SOL Global Investments has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

