SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.20.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 798,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.