Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 514.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $15.25 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

