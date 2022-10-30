Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) versus Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Head to Head Contrast

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sompo pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sompo and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 5.41% 10.69% 1.63% Sampo Oyj N/A 13.48% 2.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sompo and Sampo Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $37.12 billion 0.39 $2.00 billion $2.87 7.20 Sampo Oyj $15.33 billion 1.62 $3.04 billion $2.55 9.13

Sampo Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sompo. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sompo and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 1 4 0 0 1.80

Sampo Oyj has a consensus target price of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 94.10%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than Sompo.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Sompo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communication services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, rewards, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management and asset management services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

