Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 87,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOTK shares. TheStreet lowered Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 million, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.