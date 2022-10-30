Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $8.81. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 14,861 shares traded.

DALXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

