SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 648.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 4,166,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

