Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

EDTXF stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Friday. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 675.98% and a negative return on equity of 339.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

See Also

