Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.89

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.89 and traded as low as C$47.13. Sprott shares last traded at C$48.52, with a volume of 17,986 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.77.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

