Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.44 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $334.60 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Stacks
Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co.
Stacks Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
