Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STAN. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price on Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 815 ($9.85).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 578.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.01. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The stock has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.12.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.