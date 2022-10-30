Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $38.60 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $842.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,037 shares of company stock worth $1,446,088 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 630,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.