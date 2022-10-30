Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,068.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stanley Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Stanley Electric Price Performance

Shares of STAEF stock remained flat at $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Stanley Electric has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

Featured Stories

