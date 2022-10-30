State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

